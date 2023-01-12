The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Jan. 12. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.

Business Spotlight: Best Bargains, Inc.

This week the Racine Roundup features Best Bargains, Inc. as the Business Spotlight. While not new to the industry, Best Bargains, Inc. has expanded and opened a second location in Burlington.

The business is owned by Doug Helnore. He especially wanted to open this location to provide community members with an affordable place to shop. At this store, you’ll find a range of restaurant-quality foods including unique desserts, a wide selection of seafood, specialty items, and a deli with multiple options for customers.

Volunteers needed for ‘Money Coach’ program

The Racine Roundup continued talking about SecureFutures, a teen financial literacy nonprofit organization, which will be bringing its “Money Coach” program to all three high schools in the Racine Unified School District (Park, Horlick, Case), beginning this spring.

The program needs volunteers to help donate their time to help assist students enrolled. Want to get involved? Read the full article online and then use the links in the article to sign up to volunteer your time.

Bill Martin’s journey back to teaching: to air next week

The final story of the Racine Roundup was not aired today due to time constraints within the news hour. However, tune in next week to learn about one teacher’s journey back to the classroom after being injured in an accident in 2018.

Can’t wait to hear his story until next week? Get the full scoop on Bill Martin’s story and learn how you can help him get a new set of wheels.

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

