PEORIA, Ill. — More than 1800 students were named to Bradley University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Franksville
Todd Manteufel, majoring in Finance
Union Grove
Hannah Ramcke, majoring in Nursing
Waterford
Jonathan Michel, majoring in Communication Sports Communication
About Bradley University
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students opportunities, choices, and resources to build their futures. Innovation, action, and collaboration drive Bradley students to generate ideas and create solutions that remake the world around them.
Our comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate academic programs includes business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
