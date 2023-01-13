RACINE — Students at Red Apple Elementary School, 914 Saint Patrick St., are striving to break the world record for cereal box dominoes and to collect 6,500 boxes of cereal for local pantries.

Now until Feb. 1, cereal donations can be shipped or dropped off at Red Apple Elementary School. Can't drop off donations at the school? Cereal can also be dropped off at Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave. They are in need of regular-sized boxes of cereal only. The school also has an Amazon Wish List. During the 2020-21 school year, the school collected 2,300 hundred boxes of cereal. The donations were then donated to community organizations to distribute to those in need. The project idea came from a student's parent.

“We loved that we could work all together as a school family and generously help our community as well,” says Tricia Howard, school counselor at Red Apple.

The collection event is sponsored by the Red Apple Student Council and Student Leaders, supervised by educators Susanne Kelly-Johnson and Tricia Howard.

2023 event

The tradition continues again this year, and with great purpose.

“Our students learned so much: communication skills, collaboration, teamwork, planning, generosity, leadership as it crossed over academic and social-emotional skills throughout the project,” said Howard. “We are a proud STEAM school and so much of this project aligns with those learning goals.”

The students will make their attempt to break the world record on Friday, Feb. 3.

Before donating the cereal to area food pantries, students will set the boxes up in a giant domino chain that will run throughout the school.

The top three grade levels that bring in the most donations will work on pushing the first box, setting up the design, and celebrating at the finale.

More information about the school can be found online.