SEWARD, NE — Angeline Wolfert, of Waterford, WI earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the fall 2022 honors list.

About Concordia University, Nebraska

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students.

Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world.