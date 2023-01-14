RACINE AND KENOSHA – Area residents Tamarra Coleman, Dr. James Kinchen and Scott Terry are this year’s Gateway Technical College Dr. King Humanitarian award winners.

The annual award recognizes these individuals for their contributions to society, school, business or profession and their dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.

Fellow residents of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties nominated the honorees.

The three will be honored at Gateway’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration starting at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Haribo Hall in the Madrigrano Conference Center on the college’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Elizabeth Rosiles-Zavala, Gateway director of Hispanic Student Programming, will be the event’s keynote speaker. This year’s event will be in-person and live-streamed on the college’s website, www.gtc.edu.

Meet the 2023 Dr. King Humanitarian award winners

Tamarra Coleman is the executive director of the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha. She also serves as board chairperson for the Kenosha County Health Center/Pillar Health, a board member of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and a board member for Building Our Future. Active in groups that provide services for the underserved in Kenosha County, Coleman has also secured grants and services for the underserved.

Coleman’s nominator made this statement: “Tamarra Coleman is a powerhouse in the Kenosha community … I see her at many functions throughout the week, working tirelessly to advance the needs of the most vulnerable parts of our community.

“She is kind and warm to everyone I have ever seen her with. She said something to me that has always stuck with me: “‘The people we work for are in need. They are not needy.’”

Dr. James Kinchen is a music professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and serves as director of Choral Activities. He is a highly respected, longtime music educator with several awards. He is well-known in the community for bringing people together through music. Dr. Kinchen most recently received the prestigious Morris D. Hayes Award from the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association for his exceptional contribution to the choral art.

His nominator stated: “Dr. Kinchen is highly respected at UW-Parkside, in the community, as well as throughout the state. He demonstrates selfless, distinguished service through his many rehearsals with all of his choirs. Dr. Kinchen is an excellent role model, as he is a proponent of nonviolence. It is evident in his walk and his talk – he walks the walk and talks the talk.”

Scott Terry is the owner of Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave., Racine, and founder of the Black Arts Culture Center. The gallery is a commercial fine arts gallery. The culture center is Racine County’s first African American history museum, which preserves, exhibits and researches African-American contributions to the county.

His nominator stated: “Mahogany Gallery provides exemplary service through its emphasis on nonviolence as portrayed in art pieces at the gallery. In addition, Dr. King’s spirit and philosophy

are included in the interviews with the artists.

“The owner of Mahogany Gallery and Art Space, Scott Terry, is an advocate for nonviolence and is always in the forefront speaking up for nonviolence at various community functions.”