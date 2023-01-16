RACINE- The community will gather Monday on Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday to celebrate his accomplishments and contributions at Festival Hall, 5 5th St., in Downtown Racine.
Doors will open to the event at 11:45 a.m.
The Racine Mirror Newspaper, Insider Racine, and Hispanic Reflections Newspaper will host the celebration. The City of Racine and various other community organizations support the event.
At the event, there will be a full day of tributes and ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.
Judge Everett Mitchell, also a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court will deliver the keynote speech.
The public is welcome to attend. There is no cost to the event.
