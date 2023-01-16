The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting Free Fishing Weekend on Jan. 21-22 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing.

Free fishing weekend set for Jan. 21-22. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.com

Looking for a way to complete the Racine County Eye’s winter bucket list? Take advantage of fishing this upcoming weekend and check ice fishing off your list of things to do.

No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required to participate on Jan 21-22.

Anglers can fish in state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.

The Wisconsin DNR reminds Wisconsinites that anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

Review the trout regulations and 2022-2023 Hook and Line regulations for more information.

Planning to cook what you catch? Review and follow the DNR’s Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some waterbodies throughout the state.

Free fishing weekend spots

Looking to fish locally?

Lake Michigan

The Root River

Brown’s Lake

Echo Lake

The Fox River

Learn more about this upcoming weekend’s event.