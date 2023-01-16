The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting Free Fishing Weekend on Jan. 21-22 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing.
Looking for a way to complete the Racine County Eye’s winter bucket list? Take advantage of fishing this upcoming weekend and check ice fishing off your list of things to do.
No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required to participate on Jan 21-22.
Anglers can fish in state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.
The Wisconsin DNR reminds Wisconsinites that anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend.
Review the trout regulations and 2022-2023 Hook and Line regulations for more information.
Planning to cook what you catch? Review and follow the DNR’s Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some waterbodies throughout the state.
Free fishing weekend spots
Looking to fish locally?
- Lake Michigan
- The Root River
- Brown’s Lake
- Echo Lake
- The Fox River
Learn more about this upcoming weekend’s event.
Events on the Racine County Eye
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage, like these festivals and fairs, for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.