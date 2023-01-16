RACINE —The 15th annual MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony featured a day of honor and a call to action for the city as officials remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event this year called on the community to break the silence and continue speaking out against inequality.
The annual ceremony was held Friday, Jan. 13 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 909 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine.
Petals by Felicia created and sponsored the wreath. It is currently on display at the plaza.
The event is sponsored and supported by The Racine Mirror Newspaper, Insider News Racine, Hispanic Reflections Newspaper, Racine Women for Racial Justice, and other community sponsors.
Community unites in honor of MLK
Elected officials, city workers, police officers, members of the fire department, and community members attended the event.
The ceremony opened with the Wisconsin Honor Guard presenting the colors as the Star-Spangled Banner played.
Mayor Cory Mason, County Executive Jonathon Delagrave, Chief of Police Maurice Robinson, and RUSD’s Superintendent Eric Gallien gave their remarks, stressing the importance of breaking the silence and coming together as a community.
Additionally, Minister Dadra Lockridge and Pastor Melvin Hargrove delivered prayers.
Pastor Keith Evans, of Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, the keynote speaker reflected on Dr. King’s life as a civil rights leader.
Students from Gilmore Fine Arts were present and sang during the event too. Following their performance, Miketra Steves performed a solo.
A wreath was placed in front of the statue to honor Martin Luther King. Students from Gilmore Fine Arts assisted the Emcee, Cory Prince, in setting the wreath in front of the MLK.
Event organizers encourage people to attend the MLK Day event on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:45 a.m. at Festival Hall, 5 5th St., Racine.
Watch the 2023 Wreath Laying Ceremony online.
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.