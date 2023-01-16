Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, NH (01/13/2023)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.

The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Mark Ney, of Burlington

Tanner Gaudes, of Burlington

Matthew Farmer, of Burlington

Ryan Harmatys, of Waterford

Savannah Zello, of Waterford

Erik Borkhuis, of Waterford

Daniel Kohl, of Racine

Ammie Roberson, of Racine

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S.

News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.