RACINE- Students with intellectual disabilities at Case, Horlick, and Park High Schools came together for an afternoon of dancing, food, and fun on Jan 13.

The annual celebration was scheduled for Dec. 22, however, it was canceled due to weather. Nevertheless, students were still able to partake in an afternoon of unity at Infusino’s Pizzeria, 3301 Washington Avenue, Jan. 13.

Racine Unified School District hosted the event. A Photo Illusion and Rush Entertainment volunteered. They offered their photo booth and DJ services to the students.

Students pose inside the photo booth provided by A Photo Illusion. Students dancing to the Wobble at Infusino’s Pizzeria. Music was provided by Rush Entertainment. Zane Cash from Horlick High School on the dance floor.

Remarkable event for students with intellectual disabilities

Jamie Shufelt, an educator at Park High School has been teaching for 22 years, and every year since, the party has brought students in Racine Unified School District together.

“It’s an opportunity for the students to socialize and to see their old friends. A lot of the kids go to elementary and middle school with each other and then they get split up at high school. It’s a good opportunity for them to see each other, socialize and have fun dancing,” says Shufelt.

Shufelt explains that after students graduate from high school they remember the event for years to come.

“They always ask me if we’re (RUSD) still doing the Christmas party. They (former students) typically ask me about three things: if we’re still doing the Christmas party, if we’re still going to prom, and they ask me about fishing. They never asked me about the riveting lessons,” says the teacher.

Jaylan Duan and Educational Assistant, Mandy Andersen Deyanira Rameriz (Park HS), Lavarice Jones (Park HS), Jarkavian Milsap (Park HS), Noah Pasch (Case HS)

Uniting together

Despite their differences, the students come together for this event. Jarkavian Milsap, a student at Park High School, enjoys seeing his friends, dancing to his favorite tunes, and getting his photo taken in the photo booth.

“We are special ed students. We got different disabilities. Some of us in wheelchairs, some can walk, some can’t talk, (but) we can all have fun” says the student.