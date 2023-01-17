Gateway Technical College (GTC) is hosting a virtual meeting to educate students about the college’s High School Academies from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25.

GTC’s High School Academies lets students get a jump start on their college career while in high school at no cost.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about Academies offered in the 2023-2024 academic year can attend the event.

Participate in the High School Academies meeting

Those wishing to participate must register for the meeting. Complete registration online before the event.

Rising high school freshmen through seniors are eligible to apply. Note that some programs have an age or school year requirement.

Students do not have to attend a certain district or school to apply. All are welcome to participate.

Course offerings

Some of the programs offered include welding, liberal arts and sciences, SMART

manufacturing, criminal justice, firefighting, and more.

View a spreadsheet of the 2023-24 Gateway Academy Offerings for more details.

Classes are offered online and in-person in Kenosha, Racine, and Elkhorn. The flexibility allows students to learn how they want and in the setting, they are most comfortable.

Classes result in credits/credentials for the students.

The meeting will allow students and families to hear from experts at Gateway Technical College and to ask questions about the program.

If enrolling in the Academies, the priority application is March 1, 2023.