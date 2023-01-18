Obituary for Glenn D. Therkelsen

Glenn D. Therkelsen, 69, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Ascension-All Saints Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Racine, Jan. 21, 1953, the son of the late Erwin and Ruth (Nee: Christensen) Therkelsen.

Glenn was a graduate of Washington Park High School and furthered his education by receiving his degree from UW-Parkside. On May 14, 1988, Glenn was united in marriage to Sue A. (Nee: Christenson / Martino). He spent the majority of his career working in information technology for Chrysler, Abbott Labs, and most recently retired from Hospira. He was employed by Abbott Labs for several years and was last employed by Hospira in the IT department. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and golfer. It was the time spent with his grandchildren that he cherished most. Glenn D. Therkelsen

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Sue; children, Steven Therkelsen, Michelle (David) Bruce, Joseph (Patti) Martino, William (Heather) Martino; six grandchildren, Milana, Fiona, Anthony, Adrian, Alec, and Aiden; sisters, Sharon (Frank) Balestrieri, Kim (Dave) Heimerl, Teresa Therkelsen, Julie Emmons; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

A Memorial Service celebrating Glenn’s life will be held at the funeral home on his Birthday, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Saturday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to the entire ICU staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.