The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Jan. 18 for multiple counties in Wisconsin. Snow is expected in east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin.
Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties are affected by this Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Accumulating snowfall is likely tonight, with a brief period of freezing rain also possible.
The higher snowfall totals are expected northwest of a line from Janesville to Port Washington, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
Beyond the Hazardous Weather Outlook
Drivers should note that the morning commute on Jan. 19 will likely be affected by the wintry weather.
It is possible that light precipitation may linger into Thursday, with additional light snow accumulations of up to an inch possible in the north and northwest.
