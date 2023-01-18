UPDATE: RACINE, Wis. — Two Racine police officers were shot and injured while responding to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 2900 Block of Gillen Street on Tuesday night.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said during a press conference the incident occurred at around 10:51 p.m. when officers were called to a residence in response to a civil dispute between a man and woman.

Sergeant William Burinda and Officer Benjamin Eiden both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“No chief wants to stand here at a podium like this and have to have a conversation regarding his officers being fired upon and injured,” Robinson said. “I’m not happy. I’m happy that they’re going to be okay. But the event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure.”

What happened

The man, aged 26, stepped outside of the house and fired several shots into the air before going back inside.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by the female that the subject had access to weapons and that he had indeed fired into the air. The officers established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to make contact with the subject.

“Our officers made several attempts to establish contact with the subject including voice commands at the door, by telephone, and by using the squad public address system,” Robinson said.

However, at approximately 12:51 a.m. the subject fired multiple shots out the window with what appeared to be a shotgun, hitting two officers. Sergeant Burinda sustained a shoulder injury and Officer Eiden sustained facial injuries. The chief stated that the injuries were believed to be the result of birdshot pellets. The officers stayed on the scene despite their injuries.

The subject later reappeared at the back of the house, armed, and surrendered to the officers at around 2:22 a.m. He was taken into custody and had sustained superficial injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment before being transferred to the Racine County Jail.

Racine Police refer charges to DA

Criminal charges are pending for multiple counts of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, domestic violence, and disorderly conduct.

“I can’t thank [the officers] enough for their dedication and their perseverance,” the chief stated.

The investigation is still ongoing and the chief said that he has not yet seen any body-worn camera footage or spoken with the officers about the incident.

“So in finishing, these officers worked through two waves of COVID, civil unrest, personnel shortages, canceled off days, and forced overtime without a contract for two years,” Robinson said. “They show up every day to protect the citizens here. And I can’t thank them enough for their dedication and their perseverance.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

RACINE, Wis. — Two Racine Police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while responding to a domestic abuse call.

Police investigate the scene Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, where two Racine police officers were shot and wounded overnight while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening. / Mark Hertzberg – For Racine County Eye

Officers were called to a report of a man with a gun that had been discharged at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the 2900 block of Gillen Street, according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, spokesperson for the Racine Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met a woman outside who said her husband was still inside with their two children. Police tried to talk to the man for about an hour. But then he fired several rounds, striking two of the officers.

The man eventually came out of the home, uninjured. But he went to the hospital to make sure he was not injured.

Charges are pending. The woman and her children are safe.