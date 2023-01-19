RACINE — A 25-year-old man is dead after a 26-year-old man allegedly shot him to death in a domestic dispute. That man is in custody.

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 7:41 p.m. to a home on Packard Avenue for reports of someone having been shot. When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Domestic dispute turns fatal

Witnesses told officers the shooting was part of a domestic dispute.

The 26-year-old man identified as the alleged shooter fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was later apprehended and interviewed by police before being transported to the Racine County Jail.