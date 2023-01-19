The beginning of the year is always an exciting time for a fresh coat of paint on cabinets. January brings new opportunities, new goals and endless possibilities. No matter what goals you have in mind for this year, creating a home environment that empowers you to reach them is key.

Creating a comfortable yet motivating space at home can get you off on the right foot. But where do you start? Painting your kitchen cabinets is a cost-efficient and easy way to transform your entire space with a brand-new atmosphere to welcome the new year!

When you’re ready to paint your kitchen and bathroom cabinets, one of the first things you must decide is whether to make this a DIY painting project or hire an experienced painter. It may seem like a simple task, but is this something you want to do? Maybe, but other things could go wrong.

Cabinet painting DIY

Here are six things you must know before painting your cabinets DIY:

1. Design with color in mind

The most exciting part of the process is picking your color. Colors like blue, green, white and gray can help create a more relaxing environment. Painting your interior space with a color that fosters concentration or creativity can make a big difference in your productivity.

360° Painting offers free color consultations to help you find the perfect color to transform your space.

2. Prepare your cabinets

Next, preparing your cabinets for painting is a crucial step in the process. Old cabinets become covered with a sticky residue from grease and other substances that must be removed before applying paint.

If you do it incorrectly, the result won’t be as good as you’d hoped. An experienced painter thoroughly preps the area — including using a primer — before applying any paint.

3. Be sure to remove the doors

The easiest and quickest way to get the job done is to apply a fresh coat of color while the doors remain attached. However, this results in paint dripping onto every surface of the cabinet and underlying countertops. Furthermore, it makes the doors easier to bump into during drying, leaving smears and smudges on the fresh coat of paint.

4. Avoid thick layers of paint

Some people think thicker layers are better. The belief is that the surface they create will become more durable. But the opposite is actually true. The paint may easily chip off when the layers are too thick, creating an eyesore in your kitchen.

5. Don’t forget to use primer

The primer step is often forgotten but is one of the most important. Using a primer creates a surface that will allow the color of your paint to be the star. It also gives the paint something to stick to after application.

6. Apply the perfect finish

Cabinets, especially in the kitchen, are in the splash zone. They get covered in grease and grime, so using shiny paint will make them easier to wipe clean. Semi-gloss or satin is more favorable than matte finishes.

Between all of life’s responsibilities, it can be difficult to find the time to do more. This year, re-prioritize your responsibilities and carve out time for your goals and your overall well-being. Making small changes now can foster big-picture possibilities for your future.

If you are ready to make a positive change to your home, give 360° Painting a call at 262-346-6556. They will take care of the painting and help you create your ideal space for taking on all this year has in store. Schedule your free estimate and color consultation today, and your cabinets will be perfect from the start.