KENOSHA— The Kenosha Creative Space will host a “Vamos a Bailar” Latin dance event on Jan. 20 at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., people of all ages and abilities are welcome to learn various Latin dance styles including Bachata, Cumbia, Banda, Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton, and more. No experience is necessary to attend.
This event is $5 at the door. All proceeds go to support the work of the Kenosha Creative Space, which aims to create a vibrant community, support local artists, and grow the creative economy in
Kenosha, Wis.
Schedule of events
Dance instructor, Erica Ness, will kick off the night at 8 p.m. teaching a class in Salsa and Bachata in Spanish and English.
In addition to this event, Ness hosts Salsa and Taco Tuesday dance classes at the Kenosha Creative Space, weekly.
At 9 a.m., DJ Rick, from Milwaukee will play Latin dance music until 1 a.m. for an incredible social dance experience.
For those not interested in dancing or who need fuel to keep dancing, Taquizas El Güero, a new Kenosha-based food truck will be serving tacos, tamales, and more throughout the night.
“Whether you are a dancer, a taco lover, a supporter of the arts, or someone who just likes to try new things, this event is for you. This event is family-friendly, there will be many amazing dancers for those who are more experienced, and our dedicated team of dance instructors will be there all night to help new dancers learn, even after the class is over,” says Ness.
Special send-off
In addition to being a fun night for the community, the event will also serve as a send-off for Grace Chapa, a student at Carthage College, and a dance instructor at the Kenosha Creative Space.
Chapa will be studying abroad in Sevilla, Spain next semester.
“This event is a congratulations and thank you to her for all of her hard work growing the Latin dance community at the Creative Space,” says the release.
Future Latin dance classes
Erica Ness, Michael Angelo Quiroz, and Hector Rodriguez will continue to host dance classes at The Kenosha Creative Space from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., every Tuesday and at weekend events like “Vamos a Bailar” every other month.
Learn more about the Kenosha Creative Space by visiting their website.
