Obituary for Margaret M. Farnsworth

Margaret M. Farnsworth (nee: Tykal), 98, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in her home of 75 years. Margaret was born in Racine on September 16, 1924, the daughter of the late Matthew and Mary (nee: Mihel) Tykal.

Margaret trained as a nurse at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago during World War II, which is where she met her future husband, LeMoyne E. Farnsworth, a United States Army Air Corp trainee recovering from surgery. Shortly thereafter, they married and returned to make a home and family in Racine. She worked almost all of her professional career as a dedicated nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, now Ascension All Saints, in the maternity ward, until that service was discontinued.

There, and in her later positions, she was known affectionately as “Farney” to her colleagues. After retirement, she would go almost every morning to the YMCA for Aquacising, crediting it for her truly remarkable health and strength well into her 90s.

Margaret was a devoted daughter, sister, and mother, caring for everyone. She will be remembered by many for taking all the neighborhood kids down to Zoo Beach for a swim on hot, summer days. Her greatest joy, however, was family, and she would have immediate and extended family over for “Sunday dinner,” nearly every week. She was the glue that held the family closely together and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her three children, Lynn (George) Tatge of Florence, Italy, Kent (Julie) Farnsworth of Fort Wayne Ind., Scott (Sally) Farnsworth of Racine, Wis.; son-in-law David (Connie) Huelsbeck of Gainesville, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, Jeff, William, Bryan, Tony, Alice, Mark, Kristin, Emma, Lee, and Lily; six great-grandchildren Gavin, Sophie, Samantha, Ella, Scarlett, and Arthur, seven step-grandchildren, Anna, Emily, Laura, Alex, Megan, Laura, and Dau; and many other dear relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, LeMoyne E. Farnsworth; her daughter, Kay (nee: Farnsworth) Huelsbeck; her brother Robert Tykal, and sisters, Helen Tykal and Elizabeth Ansboury (nee: Tykal).

Services

Family and Friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. A private funeral service will be held afterward with interment at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to the Racine YMCA or the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gerald Wisniewski, formerly of Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Dr. Derek Turner of Ascension-All Saints Hospital; and Heart 2 Heart Home Health Care, especially her personal caregiver Melissa Wood, for their support, sensitivity and loving care.