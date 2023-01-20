Obituary for Irving “Jerry” Jerome Petersen

With his family at his side, Irving “Jerry” Jerome Petersen, 84, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

He was born in Racine on Nov. 13, 1938, the son of the late Irving and Mildred (Nee: Freitag) Petersen.

Jerry graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1956”. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Jerry was united in marriage to Gloria Giacinti and they were blessed with four children, Debbie, Kristi, Sandy and Greg. Gloria passed away on March 11, 1984.

While raising his family Jerry attended Marquette University, earning a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was an engineering leader and instrumental in bringing Poclain Hydraulics to Sturtevant, Wis. On Dec. 21, 1992, he was united in marriage to Joan G. Hedden.

Jerry was an avid golfer and golfed in the Racine Hydraulics Golf League for 45+ years. He enjoyed summers at his cottage on Tichigan Lake, winters in Fredericksburg, Texas, reading, cribbage and traveling.

He was an avid Packers fan and owner, devoted Marquette “Warrior” and above all else, the number one fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all athletic endeavors and activities. He was a member of the Kenosha Country Club, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and United Commercial Travelers. Irving “Jerry” Jerome Petersen

He spent countless hours at his Tichigan Lake cottage with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends enjoying the lake life and “tinkering” to make the cottage its best. Above all, he treasured memories made with family and friends. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Joan; his children, Debra (Russell) Weyers, Kristi (Michael) Draver, Sandy (Michael) Herrera, Greg (Carey) Petersen; grandchildren, John (Ayako) Weyers, Jessica (Jake) Holdenried, Benjamin (Catherine) Weyers, Claire Weyers, Samuel, Dr. Hannah, Caroline, Harrison and Lucas Draver, Joseph (Anna) Schumacher, Sara (Casey) Lampereur, Brittany (Vince) Lang, Maxwell and Madeline Herrera, Henry and Nellie Petersen; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Anna, Harper, Millie, Rose, Dalton, Eliza, Remo, Jameson, Lucas and Leo; Joan’s children, Mary O’Connell, Steve Schoone, Liz (Dave) Schlabowske, Amalia Schoone; grandchildren, Michael (Jen) O’Connell, Erin (Jarrod) Aydelott, Margaret (Hayley) Aborjan, Matalin, Sydney and Lilly Schoone, Frankie Schlabowske, Chloe and Nina Frankovic; great-grandchildren, Danny and Ainsley; in-laws, William Browne, Anita Bononno, Dr. Victor Hansen, Beth Giacinti, Vonda and Dick Lee; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, including relatives in Denmark Jerry connected with over the last decade, and dear friends. In addition to his parents and first wife, Gloria, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stella, and siblings, Stephen, Joan Browne, and infant brother Theodore.

Services

A celebration of his life will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, 11 a.m. with Pastor Josh Mathews officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, on Highway 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Memorials to Marquette University Evans Scholars, Marquette University Engineering Department or Tichigan Lake Fireworks have been suggested.

Irving “Jerry” Jerome Petersen – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home