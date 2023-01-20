KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity.

The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois.

Kenosha Pride 2023

This year’s Pride celebration will take place on July 8, 2023, at Celebration Place at Harbor Park, 5501 Ring Road, in Kenosha.

2023 is the first year in the event’s history that the event will take place on a Saturday and in its new location.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit the Kenosha Pride website.