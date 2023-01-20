Obituary for Kim N. Petersen

Kim N. Petersen, 60, passed away at her residence, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born in Racine, on June 25, 1962, the daughter of the late Donald and Carol (Nee: Nelson) Schneider.

Kim was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1980”. She also graduated from MATC with an Associate’s Degree in Baking and Pastry Arts in 1987. Kim was an excellent baker and caterer and with her talent was employed at Carthage College for several years. She also baked many wedding cakes for family and friends over the years.

On Aug. 28, 2005, Kim was united in marriage to Mark P. Petersen. Kim loved spending time at her cabin up north, fishing. She was very talented in many areas, including candle making, ceramic painting, oil painting and floral arranging. Christmas was her favorite holiday and would celebrate it all year long if she could. She was a very kind and generous individual, helping others whenever possible. Kim N. Petersen

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Mark; stepdaughter, Miro (Jacob) Ayotte and their children, Noe and Estella; siblings, Donna (Michael) Paar, Terri Schneider, Don Jr. (Lori) Schneider; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald (Frances) Petersen; brothers-in-law, Scott Petersen, Mark’s twin brother, Michael (Renee) Petersen; nieces, Lindsay (Alan) Schwegler, Kristin (John) Gorman; her fury canine companion, Buddy; many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services

Private funeral services were held. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested by the family.

Kim N. Petersen – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home