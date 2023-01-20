Obituary for Lucille “Lucy” I. Slivon

Lucille I. Slivon, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Lucille was born in Racine on June 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Eugene and Esther (nee: Grieger) Van Eimeren.

She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. On May 19, 1955, Lucy was united in marriage to Joseph P. Slivon, whom she met while employed with Dumore in the 1950s. She retired from Racine County Sheriff’s Department on June 29, 1991. Previously, she had worked for many years at Modine Manufacturing. A huge Elvis fan, Lucy loved her trips to Graceland. She also enjoyed dining at different restaurants and watching and feeding wildlife. Lucy will be remembered fondly for her generosity to charities and for her great love and devotion to her family. Lucille “Lucy” I. Slivon

Lucille will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Cindy, Barbara and Paula; her seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and her fur babies. In addition to her parents, Lucy was also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene “Gene” (Muriel) Van Eimeren Jr.

Services

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society or to ASPCA.