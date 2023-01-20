MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) congratulates students who graduated in Spring 2022, including the following student(s):
Burlington
Jarred Kohout received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Waterford
Zachary Wehr received a Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering.
