Obituary for Patricia C. “Patti” Griffiths

With her family by her side, Patricia C. “Patti” Griffiths, 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her home, following a long courageous battle with cancer. Patricia was born in Racine on June 24, 1955, the daughter of the late Patrick and Shirley (nee: Passehl) Madden and had been a lifelong resident.

Patti was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1974”. On January 10, 1976, Patti was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Griffiths Jr. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, where she was a member. They raised three sons and shared forty-seven beautiful years together.

A very compassionate and caring person, Patti was employed with Racine Unified School District at Schulte Elementary School for 24 years helping countless special needs children.

A beautiful lady inside and out, Patti will be remembered for her kind heart, beautiful smile and penchant for fashion, always looking stylish and classy. Patti and Chuck loved spending time on the lakes in Waupaca, enjoying many years vacationing there with family and friends. Above all, she will be remembered for her great love and devotion to her family who she loved more than anything. Her grandbabies were everything to her. Patricia C. “Patti” Griffiths

Patti had a strong and unwavering faith in God. She knew God was with her during her journey and compelled many, many people to pray for her, calling them her “Prayer Warriors.” Her Prayer Warriors continue to be with her now and they know she is also with them.

Patti will be dearly missed by her husband, Chuck; sons, Andrew (Tracy) Griffiths and their children Lana and Coleman, Matthew Griffiths, and Patrick (Deana) Griffiths and their children, Sosi and Raffi; sister, Kelly (Frank) Tempesta; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Joann) Griffiths, Tom (Susan) Griffiths, Sue (Denis) Weisensel, Cathy (Carl) Newberry, David Griffiths, Patrick (Kirsten) Griffiths, Sally (Jeff) LaFaive; Anthony Widmar, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Patti was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Madden and her mother-in-law, Katie Widmar.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the amazing medical staff at Froedtert Hospital, especially Dr. Hari, for their loving and compassionate care and to Patti’s family and friends for their many acts of kindness.

Patricia C. “Patti” Griffiths – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home