RACINE — The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club will host its annual Vegas Night fundraiser to support Camp Anokijig and local community service projects on Feb. 11 at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant.

For just $10, attendees will get a taste of Las Vegas with a night full of entertainment. Using faux money attendees can play Black Jack, Craps and Roulette.

There will be music and special Elvis appearances. There will also be silent auction items available in person or online.

Admission to the fundraiser also includes the chance to win a $1,500 voucher toward a trip to Las Vegas through LaMacchia Travel in Kenosha. At 9 p.m. the winner will be drawn.

Vegas Night will kick off at 7 p.m., but starting at 2 p.m., Texas Hold’em tournament will begin. Registration for limited seats will begin at noon.

Participants will receive 35,000 in chips for a $70 buy-in and one $10 add-on for 10,000 in chips will be available. For more information about the Texas Hold’em tournament, contact Bob at 262-989-9157.

If you go to Vegas Night

Purchase tickets to Vegas Night by visiting the ticket sales page or by texting rotaryvegasnight to 243725 after Feb. 1. Tickets may be purchased after Feb 1.

For more information, contact Rotarians Daniel Widmar at 262-994-5334 or Tom Durkin at 262-880-2467.