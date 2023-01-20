RACINE — The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club will host its annual Vegas Night fundraiser to support Camp Anokijig and local community service projects on Feb. 11 at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant.
For just $10, attendees will get a taste of Las Vegas with a night full of entertainment. Using faux money attendees can play Black Jack, Craps and Roulette.
There will be music and special Elvis appearances. There will also be silent auction items available in person or online.
Admission to the fundraiser also includes the chance to win a $1,500 voucher toward a trip to Las Vegas through LaMacchia Travel in Kenosha. At 9 p.m. the winner will be drawn.
Vegas Night will kick off at 7 p.m., but starting at 2 p.m., Texas Hold’em tournament will begin. Registration for limited seats will begin at noon.
Participants will receive 35,000 in chips for a $70 buy-in and one $10 add-on for 10,000 in chips will be available. For more information about the Texas Hold’em tournament, contact Bob at 262-989-9157.
If you go to Vegas Night
Purchase tickets to Vegas Night by visiting the ticket sales page or by texting rotaryvegasnight to 243725 after Feb. 1. Tickets may be purchased after Feb 1.
For more information, contact Rotarians Daniel Widmar at 262-994-5334 or Tom Durkin at 262-880-2467.
Events on the Racine County Eye
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage, like these festivals and fairs, for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.