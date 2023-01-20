MOUNT PLEASANT – A deal may be in the works to end a nearly 9-month-long strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) against CNH Industrial at factories here and in Iowa. The strike affects about 1,000 union members.
The Associated Press reported that in a Thursday interview, UAW President Ray Curry said that he is hopeful a deal will be reached “within the next week or two” and presented to workers for another vote.
Curry declined to disclose any details, according to the AP. CNH Industrial did not immediately comment.
Members of UAW locals representing workers at the two plants rejected a contract offer on Jan. 7 that CNH called the “last, best and final offer.” That offer included wage increases of 28 percent to 38 percent over four years. Union members were reportedly unhappy with the healthcare provisions of the offer.
At the beginning of the strike last May, workers at the two plants rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5 percent in wage increases because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover higher inflation and health insurance costs, AP reported.
CNH Industrial has continued operations at the plants during the strike.
About CNH Industrial
CNH manufactures farm tractors at its plant at 7100 Durand Ave. (Durand and Oakes Road), Mount Pleasant. The company produces loader backhoes and other construction equipment at a plant in Burlington, Iowa.
