Obituary for Virginia Mae Kraus

Virginia Mae (nee: Miller) Kraus, 90, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at her residence.

Virginia was born in Wisconsin on Feb. 11, 1932, to the late Earl and Percilla Miller. She was united in marriage to James Michael Kraus on Sept. 13, 1956. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, shopping, and baking.

Virginia will be missed by her children, David (Sharon) Dunning, Bonnie Hansen, Teri (Jon Allyn) Kraus, Sandra (Lloyd) Swager, Thomas (Bev Rice) Kraus; grandchildren, Amy (Rick) Dreikosen, Sharon (Joe) Elsinger, Anthony Hansen; Westin (Tamila), Mason (Mikaela Farran), and Geneva; great-grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Anthony, Zeus, and Gracie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, James Kraus on Feb. 24, 1998; brother, Robert Miller, son-in-law, Craig Hansen, and great-grandsons, Jean Marvin Neu and Adam Craig Hansen.

Services

A Private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the American Cancer Society which may be given here.