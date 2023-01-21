RACINE — A 57-year-old Wind Point man has been charged with an OWI, making this his seventh drunk driving offense after he was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of almost double the legal limit.

Mark Wagner was charged Thurs., Jan. 19, 2023, with a single felony count of a seventh offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI). If convicted, he faces up to 12-1/2 years in prison. Because this would be Wagner’s seventh OWI conviction, he could also face $25,000 in fines and the permanent revocation of his driver’s license.

The criminal complaint: reported OWI

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to the BMO Harris Bank on 4-Mile Road in Caledonia for a report of an intoxicated man who had just been in the bank. Witnesses say the man arrived in a green truck and told people he was headed to Milaeger’s.

Police observed the green truck in the Milaeger’s parking lot and saw through a window several open and empty cans of beer. Wagner was in the store and admitted to drinking two of the beers, the complaint continues. He failed field sobriety tests and his preliminary BAC came back as .14, almost double the legal limit.

Wagner was assigned a cash bond of $25,000 and ordered to not possess or consume alcohol and to not drive at all. He will next be in court on Jan. 26 for his preliminary hearing.