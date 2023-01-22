Are you or someone you know experiencing domestic abuse? Navigating the route to receive help can be a daunting task. Perhaps you’d like the information to local resources to be able to further assist someone in need.

In Southeastern Wisconsin, community agencies, nonprofits, and programs are available to assist you or your loved one’s path to safety.

Domestic abuse in the City of Racine

In 2022, the Racine Police Department responded to 241 domestic abuse calls and 1,161 mental health calls last year.

On Jan. 8, a teenage girl was shot in the head three times by her then-boyfriend, whom the teenage girl was trying to end a relationship with. Read the update on this story as well on our website.

Following this incident, on Jan. 19, 2023, the Racine Police Department responded to a domestic dispute shooting that killed a 25-year-old man. More details about this matter are available online.

In an attempt to equip residents with the resources they need, and to reduce domestic abuse, the guide below provides various contacts who can help if you or someone you know is suffering due to domestic abuse.

In case of an emergency

The following resources can be contacted in case of an emergency:

Contact 911

Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline Call 800-799-7233 Chat online Text 88788

Call 988 if you are experiencing a mental health crisis

Racine County

1. Women’s Resource Center

The Women’s Resource Center in Racine is available to help those in need by providing crisis intervention, advocacy, education and prevention services to community members at risk of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Various programs are available to help victims.

Contact the Women’s Resource Center 24/7:

P.O. Box 1764, Racine, WI 53401

Crisis: 262-633-3233

Text: 262-221-0058

2. Adult Protective Services – Racine County

Adult Protective Services (APS) serving in Racine County investigates allegations of neglect, abuse, sexual abuse or financial exploitation of vulnerable adults. According to the agency, an adult who has a physical or mental condition that substantially impairs his or her ability to care for his or her needs is considered to be a vulnerable adult.

Report concerns to the APS line:

3. NAMI Racine County

NAMI Racine County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Located at 2300 DeKoven Ave., they provide advocacy, education, support, and public awareness about mental illnesses. If you are someone dealing with a mental illness or are in need of support, various support groups are available through NAMI Racine.

Contact NAMI Racine County:

4. BeLeaf Survivors

BeLeaf Survivors lifts, empowers, advocates and fights for survivors and a culture of consent. The local nonprofit offers two programs including Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN). Both programs offer access to resources like professional therapy, information/referrals, support groups, advocacy, legal advocacy, and community education.

Contact BeLeaf Survivors:

5. Fight to End Exploitation

Fight to End Exploitation, a nonprofit operating out of Racine, is working to eradicate exploitation and human trafficking. They provide prevention education, tools to support victims, public policy advocacy and online resources.

In need of help? Contact:

National Human Trafficking Hotline Call 888-373-7888 Text “be free” to 233733 Submit a tip online

General inquiries to Fight to End Exploitation email info@fighttoendexploitation.org Contact form online



6. Bethany Apartments

The Bethany Apartments offers survivors of domestic abuse and their families the resources needed to live in a safe and secure atmosphere where they can grow. Residents are able to stay at the apartments for 24 months.

Contact Bethany Apartments:

7. Transitional Living Center (TLC)

Transitional Living Center (TLC) serves as a first responder in Western Racine County for homeless individuals. They provide emergency shelter, transitional living services, financial mentoring, and a continuum of care. They are located at 23303 Church Road in Burlington.

Contact TLC:

Kenosha County

8. Women & Children’s Horizons, Inc. Kenosha

Women & Children’s Horizons, Inc. Kenosha provides support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community. They offer various programs to benefit community members who are struggling due to sexual or domestic abuse.

Contact the agency:

Milwaukee County

9. Community Advocates – Milwaukee Women’s Center

Milwaukee Women’s Center provides innovative, culturally competent holistic care that will empower men, women, and children to live safe, independent, and healthy lives. They work to assist community members by providing resources and programs to people in need who may be experiencing abuse.

Contact the Milwaukee Women’s Center:

Walworth County

10. New Beginnings APFV

New Beginnings APFV, located at 20 N Church Street in Elkhorn, provides services to people affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence, stalking, harassment and human trafficking. They assist those in need by providing crisis intervention, legal advocacy, safety planning, individual counseling, housing advocacy, children’s services, medical advocacy, and information and referral to other relevant community resources.

Contact New Beginnings APFV: