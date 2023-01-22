Community news helps us connect to our neighbors. And we’re all in this together. Businesses, schools, churches, and nonpfofits in Racine County may post news on the Racine County Eye as long as it meets our standards.

Photo by Dio Hasbi Saniskoro on Pexels.com

We do not accept posts about gambling, illegal drugs, or sports betting. All stories will be reviewed by our editors.

Events for schools, churches, and nonprofits that charge emission are not allowed to post in this section. But you can post the events that are free and open to the public on the Racine County Eye calendar (front page menu tab). Otherwise those events would be ads, not news.

Businesses may post press releases in our preferred community partner section under sponsored content. The price is $250.

Please pay by clicking on the payment button below and fill out the form.