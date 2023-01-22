Follow Us

Community news helps us connect to our neighbors. And we’re all in this together. Businesses, schools, churches, and nonpfofits in Racine County may post news on the Racine County Eye as long as it meets our standards.

people doing group hand cheer
Photo by Dio Hasbi Saniskoro on Pexels.com

We do not accept posts about gambling, illegal drugs, or sports betting. All stories will be reviewed by our editors.

Events for schools, churches, and nonprofits that charge emission are not allowed to post in this section. But you can post the events that are free and open to the public on the Racine County Eye calendar (front page menu tab). Otherwise those events would be ads, not news.

Businesses may post press releases in our preferred community partner section under sponsored content. The price is $250.

Please pay by clicking on the payment button below and fill out the form.

Buy a sponsored post

Sponsored post submission form

This form is for paid press releases only. Businesses wanting to provide news spefically about a product or service they provide may purchase up to two press release posts per month at $250 per submission.
What section should this be in?

Separate tags with commas

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

Leave a comment