RACINE — The Racine Art Museum is seeking artists to participate in the 14th Annual International Peeps Art Competition. The exhibit, which showcases works of art with Peeps® as the main focus, will run from March 30 through April 15, 2023, at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
This is a family-friendly exhibition showcasing the creativity of the community. Entering a piece of artwork into the show is free.
This competition offers prizes and a chance to win the coveted PEEPles Choice Award, according to RAM.
Rules and regulations can be found online.
Delivery
Those participating must deliver their entries on Friday, March 17 or Saturday, March 18, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or shipped to arrive no later than Thursday, March 16, at Racine Art Museum, along with an attached entry form.
RAM asks for participants to label any shipments to the attention of Kiefer Waterman. Prepaid postage must be included if you want return shipping.
Last year’s entries
Pick-up dates
Entries must be picked up after the exhibition or items will be discarded. Pick up entries during museum hours on Thursday, April 20, or Friday, April 21. Any entries left at RAM after Saturday, May 6 will be discarded.
For more information visit the museum’s webpage for more details.
Entry form
