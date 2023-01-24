RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is now accepting applications from graduating high school seniors for six (6) scholarships of $2,500 each.
To be eligible for one of these scholarships, applicants must be attending a public or private high school located in Eastern Racine County (east of Interstate 94). Applicants must be continuing their education at accredited post-secondary institutions, including community colleges, technical schools, colleges or universities.
All responses must be made on the official application form, which may be found at the Kiwanis Club of West Racine website. Completed application forms, including a statement by a teacher, principal or counselor must be received electronically on or before Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Recipients will be determined by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee and notified in late April.
Applications for scholarships
Applications should be sent electronically to:
Michael H. Monroe, Chair
Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee
email: mmonroe890@aol.com
