MADISON — After a recent Similac recall, the Wisconsin WIC program has decided to transition back to Similac formula.
Beginning March 1, WIC participants must resume the purchase of Similac products when using WIC benefits, unless a specialty formula is required for medical reasons.
Approved formula substitutions
Similac formulas that are approved are listed on the Wisconsin WIC Approved Formula Substitutions list.
Similac for Spit-Up is no longer available as a contract formula for Wisconsin WIC due to the discontinuation of production by Abbott.
DHS states Enfamil AR is recommended as a replacement for Similac for Spit-Up. Enfamil AR will require a medical request form because it is not a standard contract formula.
More information about the formula shortage and recall is on the DHS Wisconsin WIC website.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.