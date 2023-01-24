RACINE AND KENOSHA — Southeast Wisconsin may be in for snowy conditions and slick roads on Wednesday and into the weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sullivan/Milwaukee has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. NWS reported that 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected with possible lake-enhanced snowfall in spots. Motorists should be prepared for slippery roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory was also issued for Walworth and Rock counties from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Travelers headed south into Illinois should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Winter Weather advisories will be in effect Wednesday for much of Northern Illinois, including the Chicago area. Parts of Central and Southern Illinois are under a Winter Storm Warning from Tuesday night into Wednesday.
NWS also expects snow at times for Southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
