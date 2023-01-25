RACINE — An altercation between two Racine residents that ultimately ended in drunk driving and a rollover crash led to a number of felony charges filed against both last week in Racine County Circuit Court.

Amanda Jackson, 29, faces six criminal charges, while Christopher Ryan Franklin, 31, faces two. Jackson is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and neglecting a child, along with misdemeanor counts of failing to install an ignition interlocking device (due to previous drunk driving convictions), operating a vehicle while revoked and disorderly conduct.

If convicted of each of the felonies, Jackson faces a maximum possible prison term of 32 years and a total fine of $55,000. She is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond.

Franklin, who remains in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, is charged with felony neglecting a child, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. The felony carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: Drunk driving with a child in the car

Caledonia Police were called to a residence on Jan. 13 for a report of drunk individuals who had driven off with a minor child in the vehicle.

Police spoke to individuals, who stated the defendants had arrived at a residence with their eight-year-old child around 7 p.m. and “began drinking heavily.” At one point, Jackson and Frederick got into a physical altercation.

At one point, Jackson allegedly grabbed Frederick by the ear, and the witnesses stated they heard the altercation. Jackson then exited holding her face with both hands and screaming that Frederick had punched her in the face.

Frederick left in a vehicle, and moments later, returned. Both defendants, who were drunk, prepared to leave along with the child, with a sober driver. Jackson and Frederick then began to hit each other with open strikes to the face, one of the witnesses stated.

When one of the witnesses closed the car door, Jackson reportedly became upset, exited the vehicle and attempted to get into a physical altercation with another person. The two began to attempt to punch each other with closed fists, the complaint states. While that was happening, Frederick exited the vehicle and punched out the back window of a different vehicle.

The defendants and the child then left the scene westbound on Kremer Avenue, then north on Highway 32. After an attempt-to-locate call was made to the police, one of the witnesses stated, “I never seen anyone that drunk in my life,” referring to both Jackson and Frederick.

Police later were called to Highways A and 75 in the Town of Dover for a rollover accident, and when officers arrived, they found the drunk defendants and the child. Both Jackson and Frederick at first stated they were carjacked at the Dover Inn, which was later determined to be false.

Jackson admitted she was the driver, and that Frederick was in the front seat. Police stated they could smell a strong odor of alcohol from inside the vehicle. Statements from people at the bar confirmed the defendants had been there, and that they were involved in the crash.

The complaint states that a preliminary breath test showed Jackson had a blood alcohol content of 0.25. Because of a previous drunken driving conviction, she had a restricted BAC of 0.02, and also was required to have an ignition interlocking device in her vehicle, which she had failed to install.

After Jackson refused to submit to a blood draw, a judge authorized a warrant, and that sample was taken at the hospital. Results of that test were not listed in the criminal complaint. At times during the investigation, Jackson stated she couldn’t remember who was driving, but did recall the vehicle flipping twice during the crash.

Jackson also told police she didn’t recall the physical altercations with Frederick, but said, “That does not surprise me,” the complaint states.

At the hospital, Frederick denied he was involved in any drunken altercations or that he was in Caledonia during the evening. Police stated he appeared very intoxicated and had thick, slurred speech and bloodshot and glassy eyes. He also was bloody, with injuries to his face, head and hands.

A preliminary breath test revealed that Frederick had a BAC of 0.199.

Police also spoke to the child, who suffered minor injuries from the crash. The child stated she was at her friend’s house, and that her parents were playing cards and drinking when they got into an argument and a fight. The child stated she was in the back of the car, crying, just wanted to go home, and that “her parents have fought like this before, and that she usually locks herself in her bedroom and tries to ignore it.”

Both defendants were back in court Wednesday, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.