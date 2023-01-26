Love is almost in the air. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the time to find the perfect gift for your special someone starts now.

Finding a way to convey your love to your special someone can be a bit of a challenge. No one wants to gift something generic to their partner. Everyone wants a gift that shows their love, is original and is meaningful.

We’ve done the digging, we’ve sourced the goods, and all you have to do is read and purchase.

No matter if you are lifelong partners, just getting to know a person, dating for a couple of months, or looking to gift something to a close friend, the 2023 Racine County Valentine’s Day guide provides resources for local, affordable and unique gifts.

Check out where to go and what you can find by continuing to read below.

1. Uncorkt Unwind with your loved one and a glass of wine on Valentine’s Day. To prepare for a stress-free evening, visit Downtown Racine’s very own Uncorkt, 240 Main St., where you can find a wide range of wines and accessories that will surely win over your partner. At Uncorkt, you can explore a diverse selection of wines. They have over 500 unique wines spanning from vineyards around the world. In addition to the classics, a select amount of wines are on display specifically for Valentine’s Day. Visit the store before Feb. 14, or visit the wine bar on Valentine’s day for a fun date night. The wine bar makes for something fun to do. Perhaps your valentine isn’t a wine drinker; Uncorkt has a craft beer selection that can appeal to their taste buds too. Visit their website and Facebook page for what’s happening at Uncorkt. Shop Uncorkt for the perfect Valentine’s Day splurge.

2. Anodyne Massage Visit Desi and Kelli at Anodyne Massage, 4900 Spring St., on Feb. 11 and 12 for their two-day Valentine’s Day Couples Event. Starting at 9 a.m., couples are welcome to come in for a relaxing 60-minute full-body couples massage. Guests can choose an aroma if they’d like to pair a sweet scent with their massage. Guests may also add hot stones to their massage for an additional $40 for both. Want to extend the massage? 90-minute massages are available too. After the massages, which will go to 7 p.m., visitors are invited to a separate room for complimentary confections and bubbly. To book, text or call 262-320-7323. There will be a $50 nonrefundable deposit at the time of booking. Either plan to attend this event or give it as a gift. Learn more about their business online or on their Facebook page.

3. Annie’s Country Pantry Looking for something sweet for your sweetheart? Visit Annie’s Country Pantry, 3212 Washington Ave., before Valentine’s Day to stock up on all things sweet, salty, and savory. The specialty store carries a wide variety of assorted chocolates, charcuterie items, home decor, jams, jellies, preserves, gift baskets, and more. Annie’s Country Pantry, 3212 Washington Ave., in West Racine will gift a free small hot fudge to the first 20 customers who spend $25 or more. This Valentine’s Day when gifting chocolates and candies, choose to shop local by shopping at Annie’s Country Pantry. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the first 20 customers to spend $25 in-store will get a free small hot fudge. Visit their website and Facebook page for more details about their new store in West Racine.