KENOSHA — Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 41-01 of Kenosha conducted a Change of Watch ceremony at Fireside Grill in Kenosha earlier this month to welcome a new team of officers for 2023.

Pamela Mundling, USCG Auxiliary member of 18 years, swore in Lars Adams as the new Flotilla Commander to lead the Kenosha unit. Ken Gissing continues as Flotilla Vice Commander from the previous year. Anthony Pasqualone, Brian Barbour, Mathew Peterson, Dezjorn Gauthier, and Pamela Mundling will serve as staff officers to implement flotilla operations.

About Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 41-01 Flotilla 41-01 is the oldest USCG Auxiliary flotilla in the state of Wisconsin with its origins in the Second World War. The volunteer unit’s local missions include public boating safety education, vessel safety examinations, surface patrol operations and support of active-duty personnel at Coast Guard Station Kenosha.

Individuals interested in joining in Kenosha’s Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla should contact the unit at uscgauxkenosha@gmail.com.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.