Let candles be your guide at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, on Jan. 27 during the “Chili Winter Evening and Candlelight Trails” event.
Join the nonprofit for this annual event from 5 until 8 p.m. and return after the trek to a hot cup of cocoa, campfires and a chili dinner.
The evening will support the local nonprofit while embracing a Wisconsin winter evening.
Candlelight Trails
People of all ages are welcome to hike for free or rent snowshoes and cross-country skis for the evening as well.
The weather conditions, however, must be right in order to rent. Equipment rental is just $12 (+ tax) per person for cross country skis and/or snowshoes.
The candlelight trail is sponsored by Milaeger’s.
Chili Dinner
Enjoy a home-cooked batch of chili that will be simmering in a kettle over the open fire for a truly unique outdoor experience.
Chili dinner includes chili (meat and vegetarian options available), a soft drink, and s’mores. Beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase.
Inside and outside seating is available on a first-come basis. Attendees are welcome to walk the trail before or after dinner.
Dinners are priced at:
- $18 adults
- $10 children 10 & under
- 3 years and under are free
Reservations are required on the River Bend Nature Center event page.
The chili dinner is sponsored by Danny’s Meats and Catering, Texas Roadhouse, and the Piggly Wiggly on Erie Street.
For more information visit their website or call 262-639-1515.
Winter activities
Looking for more things to do this winter?
