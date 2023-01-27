MOUNT PLEASANT — A Snow Emergency has been declared for the Village of Mount Pleasant from 6 a.m. on Saturday. Jan. 28, until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Per Section 78-140 of the municipal code, the Superintendent of Public Works, Robert Bowers, formally declared the Snow Emergency to aid the Village’s snow removal operations.

Snow emergency guidelines

“This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the Villages’ cul de sacs. As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., per Village Ordinance,” says the press release. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

Parking restrictions during this period will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from the streets.