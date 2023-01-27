RACINE — A throng of around 70 people came to show their support and to welcome a new business to Racine. Patton Law Office, S.C. was officially welcomed into the Racine business community yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) and Mayor Cory Mason among others.

The mural, painted by local business owner and advocate Scott Terry, is a depiction of the poem titled “Justice” by Langston Hughes. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

“We are an unusual law firm in that we are driven holistically; we take care of the whole person,” said owner and attorney David Patton. “Many of you guys have heard about our ‘Justice is not Just’ discount.

Tamara Patton, Mayor Cory Mason and attorney David Patton at the grand opening of Patton Law Office, S.C. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux “We offer a discount on our criminal defense services to members of groups that have been traditionally marginalized and targeted by the criminal legal system. By that, I mean, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Queer; they get a discount on our criminal cases. As far as I know, we are the only law firm in the country that offers that type of a discount.”

‘Building Generational Wealth’ discount

In addition to the “Justice is not Just” discount, attorney Patton announced the firm’s newest discount, which is intended to foster equity among the different people groups of Southeast Wisconsin.

“What I’m here to announce today is our ‘Building Generational Wealth’ discount,” said Patton. “We are opening an estate-planning practice. Stephanie Prasser, who is here today, is starting on Monday, as our Lead Estate Planning Attorney. “Our ‘Building Generational Wealth’ discount is going to be a 10% discount on all estate-planning services for Black, Indigenous, People of Color families.” Standing in the front line (left to right) at the ribbon cutting: staff members Avery Abbott, Grant Henderson, Stephanie Presser, Rebecca Reed and Tamara Patton listen as David Patton addresses the crowd. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Patton continued by describing what he saw in Downtown Racine that morning:

David Patton speaks to the crowd about the reality of what the inside of the courthouse in Racine looks like today. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux “Today, in Racine, I was in the Racine Courthouse for preliminary hearings. Guess what? “In a room of about 45 people, about 10 of them were attorneys and judicial officials. Guess what? Those people were all white.

“And the folks that were there for their felony arraignments? Three of them were white (and I’m pretty sure two of them were with someone). The whole rest of the gallery was Black and Latino. We are not serving our community when that is the reality,” said Patton.

At the open house, people were able to meet staff members and learn more about this unique law firm.

Operating within the walls of the firm is another small business, Community Consulting, LLC, which is owned and operated by Corey Prince.

Prince’s mission is to provide guidance and support to initiatives within the community that are meant to “improve the overall quality of life in communities that lack educational equity, are economically depressed, and systemically disadvantaged,” according to the website. Corey Prince, center, speaks to community members at the open house on Jan. 26. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Food, conversation and information were to be had and shared at the event. Here’s a look in pictures.

Racine County Eye owner Denise Lockwood, Social on Sixth owner Joan Roehre and Mayor Cory Mason. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Paul Truess, Regional Director for the office of State Senator Ron Johnson was in attendance. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux The information table saw lots of activity throughout the open house. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Flowers were sent to congratulate the firm’s opening. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux People enjoyed food and conversation at the event. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Everyone gathered outside to hear attorney David Patton speak before the cutting of the ribbon. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony saw around 70 attendees. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux The staff at Patton Law Office echoed David’s sentiments at the end of his speech: “I’m truly overwhelmed by your support. Thank you so much.”