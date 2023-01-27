RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Snow showers with reduced visibility and slippery road conditions are expected today (Jan. 27). The weather statement is valid until noon.

Counties impacted

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the following counties should take their Special Weather Statement into consideration:

Marquette



Green



Fond du Lac



Sheboygan



Sauk



Columbia



Dodge



Washington



Ozaukee



Iowa Dane



Jefferson



Waukesha



Milwaukee



Lafayette



Green



Rock



Walworth



Racine



Kenosha Radar image at 9:12 a.m. – Source: National Weather Service

Snow showers expected

NWS reports an area of snow showers will continue to push eastward through southern Wisconsin this morning.

It is expected that there will be some moderate to briefly heavy snow showers occurring at times. It may result in snowfall accumulations of up to an inch in some areas.

Driving conditions

Visibility may be reduced to below one mile at times in areas with heavier snow showers.

The predicted weather may also bring snow-covered and slippery roads this morning, especially on untreated roads.

Drivers should prepare for these conditions, slow down and drive carefully this morning. Leave early when traveling due to possible closures, accidents, and traffic delays.

In case of an emergency call 911.