RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and will last until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
The National Weather Service has predicted snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Winter Weather Advisory: road conditions
Drivers should be aware that road conditions will likely be less than ideal. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additionally, it is expected there will be scattered blowing and drifting snow occurring Sat. night until the early morning on Sun. Increased winds, especially in open areas are expected.
If traveling, slow down and use caution. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511. In case of an emergency, call 911.
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.