RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and will last until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties. The National Weather Service has predicted snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Snow accumulations could be up to six inches over the weekend. – Credit: STOCK IMAGE

Winter Weather Advisory: road conditions

Drivers should be aware that road conditions will likely be less than ideal. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additionally, it is expected there will be scattered blowing and drifting snow occurring Sat. night until the early morning on Sun. Increased winds, especially in open areas are expected.

If traveling, slow down and use caution. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511. In case of an emergency, call 911.