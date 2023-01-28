Obituary for Sarah Anne King

Sarah Anne King, 49, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Jan. 16, 2023, at Froedtert South (St. Catherine’s) in Pleasant Prairie. She was born on Jan. 25, 1973, in Racine to Julie A. Voigt and William H. King.

A life-long resident of Racine, Sarah was a 1991 Park High School graduate and was a faithful Christian. She liked cats, playing games, Friday Night Smackdown, and bright, fun hair colors. She also collected postcards and magnets from places far and wide. Throughout her life, she took various retail jobs around Racine in which she would take the city bus. She would talk to the passengers and the drivers so much that if you randomly said, “I wonder what they’re building there,” she would totally know the answer. Sarah Anne King

When her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Sarah moved in to care for her until the end. Words cannot express how much Sarah touched the lives of so many people in such significant ways. She could make friends wherever she went. Her generosity was known to many, and she never expected anything in return.

“It’s the little things that count… and it’s the little things that sometimes mean the most,” she said.

Sarah is survived by her father, William (Carol McClellan) King; aunt, Susan (David) King; siblings, John (Paula) King, Tracy (Mark) Gates, Paul Garchek, and Ryan (Jana) King; nieces and nephews, Benjamin (Vindya), John Jr., Hailey, Conner, Lucas, Jacob, and Hunter; and great nephew, Maxwell; extra special friends Loren Lamoreaux and Vian May, and their children, Abby, Miriam and Rebekah, who were all second family to Sarah and loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her mother, uncle David King and both maternal and paternal grandparents as well as her favorite cat, Smokey.

Services

A spring memorial service is being planned. More information will be available at a later date.

Our sincere thanks to Katie Abbey and the entire support team, nurses and doctors at Froedtert South. You have all made a difference in many lives.

In lieu of flowers, we recommend making a contribution to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Sarah Anne King – Life Panel® courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

