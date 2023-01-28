RACINE — A Snow Emergency has been declared in the City of Racine from 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
This Snow Emergency has been declared per Section 94-216 of the municipal code.
The National Weather Service is predicting a significant snowfall during this period of time and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Snow emergency regulations
In the City of Racine, there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets.
As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 to 6 a.m., per City Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.
Parking restrictions during this period will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from the city’s streets.
More information about Snow Emergency Parking Restriction locations can be found online.
Weather
