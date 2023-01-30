Follow Us

Take the steps to become a foster parent in Racine County by attending an informational session. Learn about what it means to be a provider and how you can make an impact on children in the community.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent and would like to attend a Racine County Foster Care Information Session, please email Jessica Scheeler at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.

The following schedule is set for 2023. All meetings are held on the 4th Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. and take place at 1717 Taylor Ave. in classroom D.

Learn more

Want to learn more about what Racine County Foster Care is all about before attending a meeting? Visit their website and follow them on Facebook for more information.

Racine County Foster Care Information Sessions

Feb. 22Aug. 23
March 22Sept. 27
April 26Oct. 25
May 24Nov. 22
June 28Dec. 27
July 26

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment