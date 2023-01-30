Take the steps to become a foster parent in Racine County by attending an informational session. Learn about what it means to be a provider and how you can make an impact on children in the community.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent and would like to attend a Racine County Foster Care Information Session, please email Jessica Scheeler at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.
The following schedule is set for 2023. All meetings are held on the 4th Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. and take place at 1717 Taylor Ave. in classroom D.
Learn more
Want to learn more about what Racine County Foster Care is all about before attending a meeting? Visit their website and follow them on Facebook for more information.
Racine County Foster Care Information Sessions
|Feb. 22
|Aug. 23
|March 22
|Sept. 27
|April 26
|Oct. 25
|May 24
|Nov. 22
|June 28
|Dec. 27
|July 26
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.