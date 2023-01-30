Take the steps to become a foster parent in Racine County by attending an informational session. Learn about what it means to be a provider and how you can make an impact on children in the community.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent and would like to attend a Racine County Foster Care Information Session, please email Jessica Scheeler at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.

The following schedule is set for 2023. All meetings are held on the 4th Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. and take place at 1717 Taylor Ave. in classroom D.

Learn more Want to learn more about what Racine County Foster Care is all about before attending a meeting? Visit their website and follow them on Facebook for more information. Racine County Foster Care Information Sessions Feb. 22 Aug. 23 March 22 Sept. 27 April 26 Oct. 25 May 24 Nov. 22 June 28 Dec. 27 July 26