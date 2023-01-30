February is American Heart Month and on Feb. 3, communities celebrate National Wear Red Day to help raise awareness of women’s No. 1 killer – cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association (AHA) invites people to join the fight against cardiovascular disease to help make an impact on women everywhere.

Get involved in National Wear Red Day by reading the following points:

1. Wear Red

Go red for women on Feb 3. Show your support by wearing red apparel.

2. Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

This year’s theme for American Heart Month is “Be the Beat.” The AHA is challenging everyone to learn hands-only CPR, at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute in honor of American Heart Month.

Find more information on CPR training offered by the AHA can be found online at cpr.heart.org. Connect by finding a CPR course nearby to take.

3. Go Social

If you’re wearing red, post about it. Snap a selfie or a group shot and share your support on social media this National Wear Red Day or throughout the month.

Engage with the AHA on social media. Tag them in your post, reels, and videos: @AHAWisconsin and/or by using hashtags #GoRedMKE, #MKEGoRed, #WearRedDay, and #WearRedDayandGive

4. Pledge to do more

Women are suffering because of cardiovascular disease. When in need of help, women are not receiving the help they need because of the fears and myths that persist, preventing women from receiving

bystander CPR.

According to the AHA, only 39% of women in cardiac arrest received CPR from strangers in public,

compared with 45% of men.

If a situation occurs where CPR is needed, be the person to administer help. Only about 40% of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help they need before professional help arrives, according to the AHA.

Pledge to be the person to learn and help by utilizing training tools to equip yourself with the resources needed to succeed. During National Wear Red Day, use your red clothing to spark conversations about learning CPR.

5. Donate

Go red and give big this year. Donations help the AHA continue its mission to advance the health of all individuals and communities. This National Wear Red Day, don’t miss this chance for your gift to make twice the impact through the Big Lots and Big Lots Foundation, which will match donations made this year, up to $333,333. Donate to the AHA

