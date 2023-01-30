RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Central Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin due to below-zero wind chills.
This weather affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties.
The wind chill factor is a real threat to humans and animals.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes wind chill as a temperature that “is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold,” which gives an approximation of how cold the air feels to a human body.
Wind Chill Chart
A look at wind chills into the week
For Jan. 30, the NWS is predicting below-zero wind chills. Temperatures may fall to 20-25 below zero late tonight.
The NWS projects that arctic air and below-zero wind chill values will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and into the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wind chill temperatures may fall again to 20 to 25 below zero for early Tuesday morning.
An additional arctic air mass will bring another round of frigid wind chills on Thursday, Feb. 2 at night and into the morning on Friday, Feb. 3.
Warming Centers in Racine County
In order to serve our community, the Racine County Eye has compiled a list of locations that are designated Warming Centers within the county. These locations serve as immediate, temporary assistance.
The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when the temperature or wind chill is 25 degrees or less. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting as changes may occur without notice.
Throughout the Wisconsin winter months, Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can also call 211 for available resources.
Are you in Kenosha County? Use the Designated Winter Warming Centers in Kenosha County as a guide to warming centers.
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Phone Number
|Raymond Village Hall
|2255 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126
|M–F: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-835-4426
|Burlington Library
|166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun: noon – 4 p.m.
| 262-342-1130
|Burlington Senior Center
|
587 E. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Th–Fri: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|262-716-0329
|Village of Rochester Library
|208 W. Spring St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|M–Th: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.
262-534-3533
|Village of Union Grove Community Room
|925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-878-1818
|Town of Norway Hall
|6419 Heg Park Road
Wind Lake, WI 53185
|M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-895-6335
|Regency Mall
|5538 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|M–F: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|262-554-7903
|Target
|5300 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|M–Sat: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-554-6998
|Walmart Supercenter
|1901 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Daily: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|262-767-9520
|Walmart Supercenter
|3049 Oakes Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Daily: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|262-598-8702
|Graham Public Library Union Grove
|1215 Main St.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
262-878-2910
|Waterford Public Library
|101 N. River Road
Waterford, WI 53185
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
262-534-3988
|Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly
|5201 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|Daily: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
262-930-4540
|Racine County Human Services
|1717 Taylor Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
(Use North Entrance)
|M–F: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-638-6312
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9454
|Racine Family YMCA –
Sealed Air Branch
|8501 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|262-634-1994
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
|601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9236
|Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center
|1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Racine, WI 53404
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9237
|Humble Park Community Center
|2200 Blaine Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon
|262-636-9226
|Tyler-Domer Community Center
| 2301 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon
|262-636-9415
|Racine Public Library
| 75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
262-636-9241
Pets and cold weather
Extremely low temperaturs are not only dangerous for humans, but for pets as well. Remember that the wind chill affects our furry friends as well.
- Stay mindful of how long your pet can stand it outside. Some dogs enjoy the colder weather, while others can get cold very easily. Consider a sweater and paw coverings for your dog on hand for when they need to go outside.
- Keep their paws clean. Wipe your pet’s paws thoroughly to get rid of any salt or other substances they may have picked up.
- Clean up any antifreeze spills that may occur. Antifreeze attracts cats and dogs due to its sweet scent, but it is highly toxic.
- Similar to the summer months, don’t leave your pet in the car. A prolonged stay in the car can cause them to freeze to death.
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.