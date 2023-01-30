Follow Us

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Central Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin due to below-zero wind chills.

This weather affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties.

The wind chill factor is a real threat to humans and animals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes wind chill as a temperature that “is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold,” which gives an approximation of how cold the air feels to a human body.

Wind Chill Chart

Chart credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A look at wind chills into the week

For Jan. 30, the NWS is predicting below-zero wind chills. Temperatures may fall to 20-25 below zero late tonight.

The NWS projects that arctic air and below-zero wind chill values will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and into the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wind chill temperatures may fall again to 20 to 25 below zero for early Tuesday morning.

An additional arctic air mass will bring another round of frigid wind chills on Thursday, Feb. 2 at night and into the morning on Friday, Feb. 3.

Warming Centers in Racine County

In order to serve our community, the Racine County Eye has compiled a list of locations that are designated Warming Centers within the county. These locations serve as immediate, temporary assistance.

The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when the temperature or wind chill is 25 degrees or less. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting as changes may occur without notice.

Throughout the Wisconsin winter months, Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can also call 211 for available resources.

Are you in Kenosha County? Use the Designated Winter Warming Centers in Kenosha County as a guide to warming centers.

LocationAddressHoursPhone Number
Raymond Village Hall2255 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126		M–F: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-835-4426
Burlington Library166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun: noon – 4 p.m. 		 262-342-1130


Burlington Senior Center 
587 E. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105		Th–Fri: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.262-716-0329
Village of Rochester Library208 W. Spring St.
Burlington, WI 53105		M–Th: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.
262-534-3533
Village of Union Grove Community Room925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-878-1818
Town of Norway Hall6419 Heg Park Road
Wind Lake, WI 53185		M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-895-6335
Regency Mall5538 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		M–F: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.		262-554-7903
Target5300 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		M–Sat: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.		262-554-6998
Walmart Supercenter1901 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		Daily: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 262-767-9520
Walmart Supercenter3049 Oakes Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177		Daily: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 262-598-8702
Graham Public Library Union Grove1215 Main St.
Union Grove, WI 53182		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
262-878-2910
Waterford Public Library101 N. River Road
Waterford, WI 53185		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
262-534-3988
 Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly5201 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		Daily: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
262-930-4540
Racine County Human Services1717 Taylor Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
(Use North Entrance) 		M–F: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-638-6312
Cesar Chavez Community Center2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-636-9454
Racine Family YMCA – 
Sealed Air Branch		8501 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.		262-634-1994
Dr. John Bryant Community Center601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-636-9236
Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Racine, WI 53404		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-636-9237
Humble Park Community Center2200 Blaine Ave.
Racine, WI 53405		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9226
Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9415
Racine Public Library  75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
262-636-9241
Warming Centers in Racine County

Pets and cold weather

Extremely low temperaturs are not only dangerous for humans, but for pets as well. Remember that the wind chill affects our furry friends as well.

    1. Stay mindful of how long your pet can stand it outside. Some dogs enjoy the colder weather, while others can get cold very easily. Consider a sweater and paw coverings for your dog on hand for when they need to go outside.
    2. Keep their paws clean. Wipe your pet’s paws thoroughly to get rid of any salt or other substances they may have picked up.
    3. Clean up any antifreeze spills that may occur. Antifreeze attracts cats and dogs due to its sweet scent, but it is highly toxic.
    4. Similar to the summer months, don’t leave your pet in the car. A prolonged stay in the car can cause them to freeze to death.
winter weather
Refer to this helpful chart when temperatures start dropping. – Credit: fetchpet.com

Weather

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment