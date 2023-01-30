RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Central Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin due to below-zero wind chills.

This weather affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties.

The wind chill factor is a real threat to humans and animals. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes wind chill as a temperature that “is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold,” which gives an approximation of how cold the air feels to a human body. Wind Chill Chart Chart credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A look at wind chills into the week

For Jan. 30, the NWS is predicting below-zero wind chills. Temperatures may fall to 20-25 below zero late tonight.

The NWS projects that arctic air and below-zero wind chill values will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and into the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wind chill temperatures may fall again to 20 to 25 below zero for early Tuesday morning.

An additional arctic air mass will bring another round of frigid wind chills on Thursday, Feb. 2 at night and into the morning on Friday, Feb. 3.

Warming Centers in Racine County

In order to serve our community, the Racine County Eye has compiled a list of locations that are designated Warming Centers within the county. These locations serve as immediate, temporary assistance.

The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when the temperature or wind chill is 25 degrees or less. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting as changes may occur without notice.

Throughout the Wisconsin winter months, Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can also call 211 for available resources.

Are you in Kenosha County? Use the Designated Winter Warming Centers in Kenosha County as a guide to warming centers.

Location Address Hours Phone Number Raymond Village Hall 2255 76th St.

Franksville, WI 53126 M–F: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-835-4426 Burlington Library 166 E. Jefferson St.

Burlington, WI 53105 M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Sun: noon – 4 p.m. 262-342-1130





Burlington Senior Center

587 E. State St.

Burlington, WI 53105 Th–Fri: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 262-716-0329 Village of Rochester Library 208 W. Spring St.

Burlington, WI 53105 M–Th: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Fri: Closed

Sat: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun: 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.

262-534-3533 Village of Union Grove Community Room 925 15th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182 M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-878-1818 Town of Norway Hall 6419 Heg Park Road

Wind Lake, WI 53185 M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-895-6335 Regency Mall 5538 Durand Ave.

Racine, WI 53406 M–F: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 262-554-7903 Target 5300 Durand Ave.

Racine, WI 53406 M–Sat: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 262-554-6998 Walmart Supercenter 1901 Milwaukee Ave.

Burlington, WI 53105 Daily: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 262-767-9520 Walmart Supercenter 3049 Oakes Road

Sturtevant, WI 53177 Daily: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 262-598-8702 Graham Public Library Union Grove 1215 Main St.

Union Grove, WI 53182 M–Th: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

262-878-2910 Waterford Public Library 101 N. River Road

Waterford, WI 53185 M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

262-534-3988 Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly 5201 Washington Ave.

Racine, WI 53406 Daily: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

262-930-4540 Racine County Human Services 1717 Taylor Ave.

Racine, WI 53403

(Use North Entrance) M–F: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-638-6312 Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9454 Racine Family YMCA –

Sealed Air Branch 8501 Campus Drive

Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. 262-634-1994 Dr. John Bryant Community Center 601 21st St.

Racine, WI 53403 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9236 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Racine, WI 53404 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9237 Humble Park Community Center 2200 Blaine Ave.

Racine, WI 53405 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

F 9 a.m. – noon 262-636-9226 Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St.

Racine, WI 53403 M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

F 9 a.m. – noon 262-636-9415 Racine Public Library 75 7th St.

Racine, WI 53403 M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pets and cold weather

Extremely low temperaturs are not only dangerous for humans, but for pets as well. Remember that the wind chill affects our furry friends as well.

Stay mindful of how long your pet can stand it outside. Some dogs enjoy the colder weather, while others can get cold very easily. Consider a sweater and paw coverings for your dog on hand for when they need to go outside. Keep their paws clean. Wipe your pet’s paws thoroughly to get rid of any salt or other substances they may have picked up. Clean up any antifreeze spills that may occur. Antifreeze attracts cats and dogs due to its sweet scent, but it is highly toxic. Similar to the summer months, don’t leave your pet in the car. A prolonged stay in the car can cause them to freeze to death. Refer to this helpful chart when temperatures start dropping. – Credit: fetchpet.com