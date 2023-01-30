OXFORD, OHIO — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Mason Santalucia, earning a Bachelor of Science in Games + Simulation
Marielle Banco, earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing, Sustainability
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
