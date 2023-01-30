Congratulations to Sophia Rampulla (’23), who reached 1,000 career points with a 3-point shot against Elkhorn on Jan. 26, 2023. After the shot (well beyond the 3-point line), Coach Rob Domagalski immediately called a timeout while the team immediately embraced Rampulla and celebrated with a banner and cake. By the end of the game, Rampulla had 1,011 career points with several games still to be played during her final high school season.

“The 1000 points is just an exclamation point on what Sophia has meant to the program and how she has made her teammates better. She is a great representative of our team, school, and community. I’m very proud of her.” Rob Domagalski, UGHS Girls Basketball Coach Credit: UGHS

This makes Rampulla the seventh player in school history to achieve this milestone. The six other players include Brooklyn Bull (‘18), Angela Slattery (‘21), Kaleigh Veltus (‘07), Alyssa Thomas (‘11), Janelle Shiffler (‘17), and Aimee Wagner (‘92).

Rampulla reflects on milestone

Credit: UGHS I am very excited to have accomplished this goal of 1,000 career points. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches by my side through it all. I am beyond grateful for the overwhelming amount of love and support from my friends and family when hitting 1,000. One of my main reasons I love playing basketball is because of my family and friends. Knowing that you have people there supporting you, makes you want to work so hard and push yourself to do your best. I will be forever grateful for everyone that comes and supports me and Union Grove Girls Basketball . Sophia Rampulla

Rampulla has accepted a scholarship to play basketball and attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the Fall. She plans to study Business with an emphasis in Sports Management.