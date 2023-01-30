UNION GROVE — These students in Mrs. Laabs’ class completed all the requirements to receive their Assistant Childcare Teacher Certification. They volunteered in classrooms, completed multiple professional development training, and showed proficiency in eleven different skills needed to work with young children in order to receive their certification.

Front Row: Halina Collins, Mary Gatta, Emily Saunders, Reagan LaPointe Middle Row: Lilian Kolarik, Karina Sandoval, Maria Obieglo, Hannah Orcutt, Elivia Garcia Top Row: Arianna Schmitt, Savannah DeMjen, Cassie Garross – Credit: UGHS

Earning certifications give students a boost into a career pathway. There are several certifications and industry recognized credentials embedded into career pathways at Union Grove High School.